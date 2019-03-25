Share:

A 17-member trade delegation from Taiwan had B2B meetings with their Pakistani counterparts at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and shown keen interest in joint ventures.

The sectors including hi-tech machineries , air compressors, hand tools, ball bearings, keys and adhesive tapes etc came under discussion.

LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal, Leader of Taiwan Trade Delegation David Hwang, Director of Taiwan Trade Center Elmo Wen spoke on the occasion while the LCCI Executive Committee Members spoke on the occasion.

Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that there can be many areas of trade expansion that may be identified with the help of constant interaction between the private sectors representatives of two countries.

They appreciated the efforts of Taiwan External Trade Development Council known as TAITRA which is doing consistent efforts to enhance the existing level of bilateral trade. From 2016 to 2017, the two-way trade went up from dollar 467 million to dollar 512 million.

The LCCI office-bearers said that Pakistan’s share in bilateral trade has been quite low. I think we also need to make adequate efforts to find more exporting orders from Taiwan so that the trade deficit which stood at dollar 382 million could be minimized.