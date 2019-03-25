Share:

LAHORE - The Defense Housing Authority arranged Jashn-e-Baharan festival and a prize distribution ceremony at ‘H’ Park Phase 6 on Sunday.

A large number of floriculture lovers across the city, residents, notables and many from different segments of the society attended the festival.

Winners in various categories who competed in arrangements of cut flowers, dry flowers and maintenance of their respective lawns, institutions and residences were awarded with the prizes. The winners were chosen by the verdict of jury comprised of DHA officials, residents and personnel from the Parks and Horticulture Authority.