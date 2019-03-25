Share:

SHARJAH - Australian quick Jhye Richardson will not take to the field again in the second ODI after suffering a dislocated shoulder.

The 22-year old suffered the injury on the fifth ball of the 11th over diving to his left in an attempt to save a boundary in the deep midwicket area. He landed heavily on his right elbow, and immediately gestured for help, with his right arm hanging limply by his side.

The immediate unavailability will be the least of Richardson’s worries, or indeed Australia’s. The bigger concern will be how serious the damage is and how long he could be sidelined with the World Cup two months away. Shortly after leaving the field with the help of the Australia medical staff he was pictured in the dressing room wearing a sling and gave an encouraging thumbs up to the camera.

Richardson had been the best Australian bowler in the early stages of the second ODI. He maintained a probing good line for most of his five-over spell, removing both openers. He also bowled the only two maiden overs of the innings, and conceding just 16 runs in his five overs.

Of late, he had become one of the leading fast bowlers in the side, taking eight wickets in the last three ODIs against India.

In the more immediate term, Richardson’s injury left Australia with a bowler short, with Aaron Finch pressing himself into service to make up some of the shortfall with the captain able to chip out Haris Sohail