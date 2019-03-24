Share:

ISLAMABAD-Medical professionals providing extra services to public in high-alert situations in hospitals consider it a thankless job as they earn no special reward for their duties from any corner, The Nation learned on Saturday.

Shareefa Khatoon is a nurse at Pakistan Institute of Medical Service (PIMS) hospital. She is in the nursing profession for around two decades now.

In her career so far, she has witnessed ‘high alert’ situations in the hospital countless times, but she also remembers that not for a single time, she or other medical professionals were rewarded for remaining attentive in high alert.

On any special occasion, emergency or special law and order situation, major federal capital hospitals including PIMS and Federal Government Services Polyclinic Hospital (FSPH) are put on high alert.

After the high alert situation in hospitals, the leaves of doctors and paramedics are considered cancelled and Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) are closed for the patients.

The capacity of the emergency in hospitals is doubled, where workload on medical professionals is also increased.

During high alert situation, quantity of medicine is increased while special disaster cell also established along with the emergency to cope with influx of patients if any unpleasant incident takes place.

“Our duty hours are doubled till the high alert remains,” said Shareefa.

She also said that as the paramedic staff is responsible to manage the patients in emergency so their leaves are also cancelled and they have to remain on duty till next order.

“But, our work is forgotten after the situation is normalised,” she said.

She added that there is no mobile service in the city since morning so that I could contact with my family during duty, but she has become immune to all these circumstances.

“We are told that we have taken an oath for serving the people any time,” she said.

Spokesperson PIMS Dr Waseem Khawja said that during high alerts in the hospitals, all senior and junior doctors are also present on duty for services. He said that all staffers of the hospitals remain on duty until the hospitals are told to return to normal situation. “People enjoy special occasions with their families, but medical professionals are on duty to serve humanity on celebration days also,” he said.

Dr Waseem also said that in high alerts, the staff strength in emergency is increased whereas doctors of surgery and other departments are present round the clock.

He said that number of beds is also increased in high alerts situations.

He said that the hospitals are already facing shortage of doctors and paramedics, while in high alert situations, their responsibilities and work load is almost doubled.

“In average, a single paramedic is attending above 10 patients at PIMS which is certainly against the international practice,” he said.

Dr Sharif Astori, spokesperson Polyclinic, said that the medical professionals serving in high alerts are unsung heroes as they give their best on duty but their work is recognised less.

He said that on average, Polyclinic hospital receives above 4,000 patients in OPD, while in high alerts, the load is doubled.

He said that in high alert situations, OPDs are closed but the emergency receives routine patients.

Dr Shareef said that in past few years, federal hospitals were put on high alert for number or times, when there were sit-ins or the emergency was declared after border clashes with neighbouring country India.

Hospitals were under emergency for more than 10 days, where its staffers were declared on duty. “But none remembers their services and passion for work in difficult circumstances,” said Dr Shareef.

He also said that the staffers residing in Rawalpindi and nearby areas of Islamabad face difficulties in reaching the hospital during emergency situations.