Share:

ISLAMABAD- Anti-Narcotics Force seized huge drugs consignment at Islamabad International Airport on Sunday. The ANF recovered 13 kilograms chars from a lady identified as Kausar Younis. Officials said that the exact quantity of the drug will be determined later. The accused, according to the ANF, is part of a drugs racket. According to early investigations, the lady smuggler was travelling to Vienna via Doha through Qatar Airways flight. The Anti-Narcotics Force arrested the lady and shifted her to Anti-Narcotics Cell for further investigation.