Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Monday that timely payments to sugarcane farmers on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, did benefit them and now they have resources for next crop.

In a tweet, the minister said that after a long time farmers in Punjab and Sindh were paid the proper price of sugarcane on time due to PM’ s directives.