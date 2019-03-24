Share:

ISLAMABAD-A fully-functional Club House is still a distant dream as Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad has failed to operationalise the same besides wasting more than two years.

The sports and recreational facility in F-6 is vacant since October 2016, when it was inaugurated by the Mayor Islamabad and then acting Chairman Capital Development Authority Shaikh Ansar Aziz.

Club House was started in 2009 to provide recreational facilities to the residents of the city, however; its construction was delayed due to Van Guard Book Shop and Kabli Restaurant present adjacent to the site while its revised PC-1 amounting to Rs112.585 million was approved in year 2014.

Construction of the building was initiated and completed by CDA but currently it’s under administrative control of MCI and the Directorate of Sports and Culture is its custodian.

Situated on the south-west corner of the F-6 Markaz, the Club House is waiting for its occupants for the last two and half years but the city managers are still confused that how they would operate this useful facility.

The Club House is a 3-storey building that covers 138x66 square yards. It will include facilities such as a gym for men, a conference hall, a dining hall, changing rooms, a children’s play area and a sports shop.

There were two opinions among city managers that whether they should run the facility by their own or if it should be outsourced, however; a final decision has yet to taken.

Resultantly, the building has developed several defects due to its continuous closure.

The critics of outsourcing are of the view that the CDA has outsourced facilities such as Monal Restaurant, Diplomatic Shuttle Service, and around 60 acres land in Lake View Park at nominal rates, but these facilities never benefitted the public at large but one few blue eyed persons pocketed millions of rupees.

On the other side, the strong proponents of outsourcing of such facilities sighted the civic body’s failure to run public facilities like grounds, parks and zoo and suggested to outsource the Club House but in a transparent manner.

When contacted by The Nation, Mayor Shaikh Ansar Aziz said that they were in process to engage a legal and financial consultant, who would prepare a business plan to run the Club House.

It is pertinent to mention here that the MCI has no funds even to run its day to day affairs as the CDA has declined to provide further financial assistance which was previously being extended as stopgap arrangement.