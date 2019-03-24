Share:

Rawalpindi-More than 740,000 children less than 5 years of age will be administered anti-polio drops during a 5-day drive commencing in 3 tehsils of the district including Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation and cantonments areas from March 25 to 29.

In-charge anti-polio drive District Health Authority Chaudary Hussain said that around 2,000 polio teams including 1,500 mobile teams, 217 fixed points, 90 transit points, 187 union council medical officers and 400 area in-charges would administer polio drops. More than 740,000 children of less than 5 years of age will be administered the anti-polio drops in Tehsil Rawalpindi, Taxila, GujarKhan, Rawalpindi city and Rawalpindi/Chaklala cantonment boards areas during the drive, he said.

Hussain said that the drive was being launched in the said areas due to reports of presence of polio virus in the sewerage water while no signs of polio virus had been indicated in Tehsil Murree, Kotli Saytaian, Kahuta and Kalar Syedan.

He said that with coordinated efforts of the government and World Health Organisation (WHO), polio workers had been trained to accomplish the target set of vaccinating children below five years of age.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for the elimination of the crippling disease from society. “The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved.”

He said that continuous efforts were being made to control polio. Special teams have also been formed to cover areas from where complaints about unattended children were registered, he said.

The in-charge said that no polio case had been detected in Rawalpindi, adding that polio is a national issue and it is the responsibility of all to play an effective role to make the country polio free.