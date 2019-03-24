Share:

RAWALPINDI- Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry will hold 5-day industrial exhibition Rawal International Expo in the third week of April at Ayub National Park.

Industrial products, garments, leather products and furniture will be displayed on the occasion. Food court, children playing area and pet show and auto show will also be organised to attract and entertain families and children.

This was stated by the President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem on Sunday. Various companies would also participate while there will be a separate pavilion for Chinese companies.

Rawal Expo aims to increase business activities along with providing entertainment to the people.

Man hangshimself to death

RAWALPINDI - A man committed suicide in jurisdiction of police station Saddar Barooni due to domestic dispute here on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Qaiser Zaman, aged 50 years, resident of Jahari stop on Adiala Road.

Police in its report said that the man committed suicide due to domestic issue. Further investigation is underway.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

Robbers gang busted, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD -Islamabad Noon police station arrested 6 robbers of a gang and recovered valuables including gold ornaments and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that a team headed by SP (Industrial Area) Sumera Azam busted a gang of 6 robbers and recovered valuables from them.

The gangsters have been identified as Tasveer Gul, Nazeer, Imran, Gul, Wazir Shah and Mir Jannat Shah.

Police recovered gold ornaments, cell phones, weapons as well as ammunition from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed to striking at different areas of Noon, Tarnol, Jhangi Syedan and Rawalpindi.

Further investigation is underway while another police team is conducting raids to nab their other accomplices.

RAC holds musical show to mark Pakistan Day

RAWALPINDI- A musical show by young talent was arranged under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council to celebrate Pakistan Day at RAC auditorium. Director Art and Culture Punjab Council of the Arts, Lahore Tania Sohail was the chief guest flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed.

Addressing on the occasion, Director Art and Culture Tania Sohail said that Punjab Arts Council and its divisional arts council played a pivotal role to encourage new talent through providing them a sound platform.

She further said that Punjab Arts Council was guarding the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Punjab.

A large number of people attended the show.