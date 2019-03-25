Share:

Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has said that the former governments exploited the general public by using the slogans of providing housing facilities but did nothing practically in this regard.

He said that the previous rulers used hollow claims of “Roti, Kapra Aur Makan” and “Ashiana” to gain their political motives. The Provincial Minister was addressing the participants of a seminar on ‘National Poster and Model Making Competition’ on Ultra Low-Cost Housing at University of Management and Technology (UMT) Lahore on Monday.

Rasheed said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has taken practical steps for the first time in the history of the country to provide low-cost and quality housing facilities to the deserving families, and heading towards achieving its targets with concerted efforts.

He said that previous government made tall claims about Ashiana Housing Scheme and billions of rupees were wasted on its publicity but practically only 2500 housing units were built in the entire province. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will fulfill the promise of provision of quality houses to deserving people.

The Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development said that in consultation with all stakeholders, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme (NPHS) is moving forward and in this regard, construction of low-cost housing units in Lodhran, Chishtian and Renala Khurd would be soon started.

Provision of quality housing facilities to general public is the need of the hour and Punjab government is pursuing a vigorous policy in this regard, he added. Later, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed visited the stalls of posters and models of low-cost houses prepared by the university students.