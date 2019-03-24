Share:

FREEPORT - A lot of kids go to the park to see ducks, but 8-year-old Kylie Brown of Freeport, Maine takes her duck to see the park. As CBS News first reported a few years ago, Snowflake goes into the pond and then returns when called.

Snowflake truly believes that Kylie is his mother and the duck is not alone in this delusion. “I’m his mom,” Kylie said. Kylie first noticed Snowflake’s attachment the day the Browns brought him home. For whatever reason, the duck imprinted on Kylie and just had to be by her side, no matter what the hour. When Snowflake refused to stay in the backyard, Kylie’s parents, Ashley and Mike, said they had no choice but to give him a diaper and make him a house duck. “He goes everywhere that ducks are allowed and almost everywhere they’re not allowed. I don’t know if you’ve ever had a 2-year-old or a 4-year-old that wouldn’t leave home without its blankie. She would not leave home without her duck. And at that point, nothing is negotiable,” Mike said. Snowflake goes to the beach in summer and sledding in winter. He’s been to soccer practice, gone on sleepovers and he even went trick or treating as Olaf, the snowman from Frozen. Over time, because they both sincerely believe they belong together, Snowflake and Kylie have formed a bond like most of us will never know.