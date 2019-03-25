Share:

MIRPURKHAS-Human rights activist and lawyer Kanji Rano Bheel Sunday held a protest demonstration outside local press club with an open letter for Prime Minister of Pakistan written with his blood as protest against violence against religious minorities in Sindh province.

Talking to media, he said that religious minorities were facing hardships in Sindh as real nominated accused of famous Ghansham Bheel murder case could not be arrested while the authorities concerned had failed to recover kidnapped Rena and Ravina Kumari Meghwar, both real sisters of Dharki and Sheena Bheel of Hyderabad.

He expressed that minority Hindu people were living in panic condition as offence to abduct the underage Hindu girls and rape was allegedly being made with them; and then they are compelled to convert their religion. They urged the authorities to stop underage marriage strictly in the province under the approved law. He further said that such laws should be prepared and approved from the assembly to protect the rights of Hindu community people.

He demanded that Prime Minister of Pakistan, President, Chief Justice of Supreme Court, Sindh chief minister, Governor Sindh, chief justice Sindh High Court and other authorities take immediate notice of injustice with Hindu community people and provide them justice by taking prompt action. He also demanded that the authorities ensure recovery of the abducted Hindu girls.

YOUTH DROWNS

A mentally retarded youth drowned in a water pond at Haji Ghulam Muhammad Memon village near Jhuddo Town on Sunday.

Report said that Mitho, 25, son of Muhammad fell in the water pond and drowned. Local villagers fished out his body from the pond and shifted it to Jhuddo Rural Health Centre where doctors pronounced him dead.

After medico-legal formalities, his body was handed over to heirs.