ISLAMABAD-Inspector General of Police Islamabad Amir Zulfiqar Khan taking notice of non-registration of FIRs by police stations and non-cooperative attitude of cops issued standard operating procedures in this regard.

These SoPs have been prepared in accordance to National Judicial Commissions recommendations. For the time-being, additional SP is made in-charge; SP will listen to complaints regarding non-registration of FIRs and also listen to the petitions regarding section 22A. SP Complaint Cell will maintain e-record of all complaints in Police Complaint Redressal System. The SP will call both the complaint and against those the complaint is registered and will listen to both the parties.

The SP Complaint Cell will issue its findings in 7 days through scanning orders, while copy of the judgement will be given to both parties as well. If the crime falls under police jurisdiction, SP Complaint Cell will ensure immediate registration of FIR and will conduct official inquiry against the relevant DOP and SHO for failing to provide relief and if crime doesn’t fall under police jurisdiction, then will mention details in scanning orders.

If the complaint proves false, then the Complaint Cell will order registration of a case under 182/211 and start legal proceedings. The SP Complaint Cell will directly be monitored by DIG Operations and legally bound to abide by the recommendations in true letter and spirit, monthly complaint report will be send to AIG Establishment in the first week of every month.

Meanwhile, a man dies of aerial firing near Golra Railway Station on Sunday. According to details, a wedding ceremony was going on, where some persons started indiscriminate aerial firing; resultantly, one person Waqas got seriously injured, who was rushed to hospital, but pronounced dead. Heirs of the deceased refused to demand legal action.

Meanwhile, a child drowned in the water take at Sohan Bridge. The divers recovered body of the child.