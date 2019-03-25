Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar Sunday said Pakistan has prepared an initial draft regarding extradition which would be handed over to the government of England during the next four to six weeks.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said the incumbent government was showing its will for exchange of accused persons with other countries through extradition. He said the file of Ishaq Dar case had reached to concerned office in England but the matter of his arrest was being delayed due to Brexit issue.

Replying to a question, he said three references were registered against Hassan Nawaz in national accountability Bureau (NAB).

Replying to another question, he said the matter of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was too sensitive and Prime minister Imran Khan himself was monitoring the matter.