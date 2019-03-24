Share:

ISLAMABAD -Islamabad Transport Authority imposed fine worth Rs736,100 on different bus terminal managers during the last two months in its campaign to ensure cleanliness at bus stations.

As per details, Secretary Islamabad Transport Authority Dr Waqar Ali Khan conducted surprise visits in various D-class bus stands operating in the federal capital including Faizabad, Pir Wadhai and Islamabad Bus Terminal at Motorway Chowk and inspected conditions of hygiene for services being provided to the passengers.

He said that he was personally looking into the matter and stern action was being taken against absent sanitary workers in order to provide maximum relief to public.

“We have to attain confidence of the public which could only be achieved by ensuring neat and clean environment in the city”, he said.

He urged the citizens to extend cooperation to improve cleanliness conditions besides putting forward suggestions in this connection.

Meanwhile, travellers standing at different bus stands of the capital expressed their concerns over the deplorable condition of washrooms at public bus stands posing a serious health hazard.

They urged the authorities concerned to improve cleanliness conditions at bus stands, provide clean water and constantly monitor the premises from where thousands of passengers travel to their destinations daily.

Cigarettes, used napkins, wrappers of eatables and other stuff could be found scattered on the floor and majority of toilets are without dustbins.

The operators of the washrooms often overcharge the commuters, though it is compulsory to mention approved rates for using the facility.