JKLF Belgium Europe organised a First Anniversary of Naeem Butt Shaheed, Ashfaq Majeed Wani Shaheed, Shabbir Saddiqi Shaheed, Bashrat Raza Shaheed, Jalil Andraibi Shaheed, Dr Guru Shaheed and others shahooda-e-Jammu Kashmir at Brussels.

JKLF Paid rich tribute to Great Kashmiri leaders and activists those who sacrifice life for united Independent Democratic Jammu Kashmir state.

JKLF Strongly condemn the ban on JKLF in Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir.Such anti freedom tactics of India will not change the reality of the Jammu Kashmir issue.

JKLF rejected banning of JKLF by Indian MHA and has termed it as frustration and election stunt of Modi mindset. that such undemocratic and immoral Indian acts can’t subdue our national resolve of freedom.

Booking JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik under draconian law Public safety act (PSA), shifting him to Kot-Balwal Jail, putting him into solitary confinement and thus endangering his life has raised many questions about the intentions of the Indian government. The international community should denounce and stop violence unleashed by state against peaceful democratic activities.

JKLF demand the release of Muhammad Yasin Malik Chairman JKLF and all Kashmiri political prisoners in Indian Jails. JKLF demand United Nations to declare Yasin Malik as ''Protective Personality'',Kashmiri Leader Muhammad Yasin Malik is symbol of peaceful,democratic,legitimate and indigenous national freedom movement of Jammu Kashmir state,JKLF will continue its peacful struggle against Indian oppression until victory.

JKLF appeal to International Community to take immediate action against the Killings of innocent Kashmirs in Indian Occupied Kashmir International Community,Human Rights organization to give top priority to the human rights violations in Kashmir.

United Nation, European Union, International NGO’s, Amnesty international, Human rights watch, Asian watch, Red Cross, Intellectuals, writers, Human rights defenders, Peace loving Nations and people of the world should play there vital role while solving Kashmir issue which might be a cause of a "Nuclear war" between two Nuclear Rivals India and Pakistan.

Those who are addressed and participated including Mushtaq Ahmed Dewan President Belgium Branch, Sardar Nasim Iqbal Advocate, Shabir Mirza, Masood Iqbal Mir, Zahid Hussan, Iltaf Khan, Zaheer Zahid, Dr Ishtaq khan, Naqash Mushtaq, Kawaja Javid Iqbal, Shamraz khan, Dilshad Gulzar and others.