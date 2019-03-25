Share:

Chelsea's French international midfielder N'Golo Kante on Monday said he was not thinking about a possible move to Real Madrid.

Kante is one of a long list of players being linked with a move to the Spanish club this summer in the wake of Zinedine Zidane's return as coach earlier in the month.

Speaking to French radio station while on international duty, Kante was asked about the possibility of linking up with Zidane in Madrid, replied that "today I'm still in Chelsea and what is said elsewhere is not important, I'm focusing on that."

Kante is one of two Chelsea players who Madrid are thought to be interested in, with the club's Belgian international winger Eden Hazard also linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The eruption of young winger, Callum Hudson Odio might open the door for Hazard to leave, but the fact Chelsea have been hit with a transfer ban from FIFA, which won't allow them to make any new signings until summer 2020, could be a problem for any Real Madrid move for Kante.

Other players to be linked with Real Madrid are Paris Saint Germain Kylian Mbappe, who according to Monday's edition of France Football, would cost Madrid at least 280 million euros, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who would also cost well over a million euros if United were willing to sell and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane.