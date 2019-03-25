Chelsea's French international midfielder N'Golo Kante on Monday said he was not thinking about a possible move to Real Madrid.
Speaking to
The eruption of young winger, Callum Hudson Odio might open the door for Hazard to leave, but the fact Chelsea have been hit with a transfer ban from FIFA, which won't allow them to make any new signings until summer 2020, could be a problem for any Real Madrid move for Kante.
Other players to be linked with Real Madrid are Paris Saint Germain Kylian Mbappe, who according to Monday's edition of France Football, would cost Madrid at least 280 million euros, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who would also cost well over a million euros if United were willing to sell and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane.