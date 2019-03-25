Share:

SRINAGAR - In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed yesterday against the ban by Indian government on Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) for its pro-freedom activities.

All shops and other business establishments were closed across the valley while the traffic was off the roads during the strike, observed on the call of the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Checkpoints were set up at several places and Police and paramilitary forces were deployed in strength to foil anti-India protests, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Sunday.

New Delhi had announced a ban on the group led by Yasin Malik yesterday, as part of a crackdown on what it calls “separatist organisations”.

A statement said the Indian government had declared JKLF an “unlawful association” as it was trying to curb the activities of “secessionist organisations” posing a threat to the country’s unity and integrity.

JKLF leader Yasin Malik was arrested recently in a counteroffensive against dissent following a Feb 14 suicide attack in Pulwama district that killed over 40 Indian soldiers. Over a thousand people have been arrested since then.

Malik is presently lodged at Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu under the draconian law, Public Safety Act. Crackdown operations have been launched against other party leaders and activists in the territory too.

A senior police officer said that numerous JKLF leaders and activists have been asked on telephone to report at their respective police stations.

The central Indian government has empowered the authorities in the territory to prohibit the use of spaces and funds by the JKLF and seize the party offices.

Indian authorities also booked three Jamaat-e-Islami leaders under the said law in Bandipora and Shopian districts and shifted them to jails in Jammu.

The detainees were JI Bandipora district and Tehsil presidents, Hafiz Sikander Malik and Sheikh Ali Muhammad, and the principal of a JI-run school in Shopian, Mubashir Hussain.

Many groups have been fighting for the Himalayan region’s independence from India or its merger with Pakistan since 1989. The Indian atrocities against Kashmiris to crush the 30-year-long freedom struggle in the region has left tens of thousands of people dead.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement on Sunday said that such anti-Kashmir tactics would neither change the reality of Kashmir dispute nor the urgency to resolve it.

The High Court Bar Association termed the ban contrary to the well-established norms of freedom of speech and expression.

Some other leaders and organizations including Agha Syed Hassan Moosvi, Democratic Freedom Party and Dukhtaran-e-Millat also denounced the ban on JKLF.

A statement issued by the Joint Resistance Leadership said, “The order to ban JI and JKLF is nothing but an act of political vengeance and an oppressive tactic to suppress the just movement of people of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian government’s decision to ban the organisations peacefully striving for the resolution of Kashmir dispute, will not cow down the people.”

The statement added that the Indian government wants to “push people towards the wall for raising the demand to get their rights but it will not make pro-freedom leadership to crumble”.

Funeral of martyr

Meanwhile, thousands of people including women participated in the funeral of a martyred youth, Tahir Ahmad Dar, in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. The martyr was laid to rest amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Bodies of Tahir Ahmad Dar and another youth were recovered from the debris of a house at the end of a three-day cordon and search operation by the Indian troops in Warpora area of Sopore, yesterday.

The operation was launched by the troops on Thursday. The killings led to forceful anti-India demonstrations in Sopore.

On the other hand, a 24-year-old Kashmiri Muslim student was assaulted with iron rods by a group of Hindu extremists in Bangalore, the capital city of India’s Karnataka state.

The victim, Absar Zahoor Dhar, who belongs to Srinagar, suffered grievous injuries during the assault to his hand, head and face. He told the media that he had no idea why he was assaulted.