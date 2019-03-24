Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday inaugurated small industrial estate in Malakand and said the government is committed to resolving all the issues of industrial sector. The inauguration event was attended by a large number of people and high-level officials. Mahmood Khan inaugurated the industrial estate during his visit to Malakand.

He said that PTI government would launch more similar projects in the province to eliminate poverty and create more jobs. He said that PTI had worked hard to mitigate people problems.

On this occasion, he said that local residents would be given employment in different industrial zones set up in different parts of the province. While unveiling his future plans, the chief minister announced that the provincial government would soon start development work on Rashakai zone, a small town located along the Nowshera-Mardan road.