Share:

KARACHI- University of Karachi is organising a daylong seminar titled: “Healthy Youth, Strong Nation” on Monday (today) at Arts and Social Sciences Auditorium of the university.

The Captain Pakistan Cricket Team Sarfaraz Ahmed would be the chief guest while Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan would preside over the seminar.

Renowned singers Shehzad Roy and Khalid Anum, noted anchor persons - Waseem Badami, Iqrarul Hassan and Rizwan Jaffar, psychiatrist Dr Unaiza Niaz, television nutritionist Dr Ayesha Abbas, artist and fashion designer Yousuf Bashir Qureshi, female boxer from Lyari Razia Bibi and others would address the audience.