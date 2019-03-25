Share:

LAHORE - Two-day Lahore Carnival concluded in Jillani Park on Sunday. The event was organised by district administration.

On the first day of carnival, Governor Punjab’s Parveen Sarwar along with MPA Musarrat Cheema and DC Lahore Saleha Saeed participated in the event as chief guest and visited different stalls. Saleha Saeed herself purchased handmade clothes of Kamalia and enjoyed the event.

On the last day of the event singers performed at Gillani Park in front of large number of people amid tight security.

Saleha Saeed said that all events went ‘jam-packed’ where people had lot of fun and showed their enthusiasm for such Jashan-e-Baharan programme.

The event brought scores of families in Jillani Park where they had fun and purchased different items from stalls.

The kids also enjoyed carnival as special kids zones were made for their playing.