National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Monday announced to himself investigate into murder case of Brigadier (r) Asad Munir, a retired brigadier of the Pakistan Army.

In a statement issued by the anti-graft watchdog, the NAB chairman will himself investigate into the alleged suicide of Asad Munir. Justice (r) Javed Iqbal also sought relevant record of all his cases.

The statement further said that the Bureau’s chairman also issued directions to immediately present record regarding the case. A notification has also been issued in this regard stating that the NAB chairman will itself investigation into the suicide of Asad Munir.

On March 15, Brigadier (r) Asad Munir, defence analyst and a former member of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) committed suicide in Islamabad.

Asad Munir’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his residence in Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad. His wife informed police about his death. Asad Munir’s son said that his father was suffering from depression.

Police shifted the body of Asad Munir to PIMS Hospital. The family of the deceased requested not to perform an autopsy of the body. Subsequently, the body was returned to the family upon the completion of legal formalities.

In the note, dated March 15, 2019, Munir cites an investigation launched against him by the anti-graft agency over his time as the Member Estate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

“I am committing suicide to avoid humiliation, being handcuffed and paraded in front of media,” the note shared by Cheema states. “I request you, the honorable Chief Justice, to take notice of NAB’s officials [sic] conduct so that other government officials are not convicted for the crimes they had not committed.”