ISLAMABAD     -    Naseemuddin won the open category of the 1st Islamabad Marathon Race 2019 organised by Street Champions Pakistan from 7th Avenue to Damn-e-Koh Islamabad on Sunday.

MNA Ali Nawaz Awan, who is also special advisor to Prime Minister, was the chief guest on the occasion. In open category, M Naseemuddin won the first prize, followed by M Zeeshan and M Naveed. Amir Abbasi won the amateur category, Ahmed Khan U-12 category, Nauman Satti U-14 and M Basher senior citizens category. Around 100 athletes took part in the marathon. Islamabad, Traffic Police and CDA also contributed towards making the marathon a success.