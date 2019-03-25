Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Navy has released a motivational/ inspirational Anthem/ Hymn which is based on the force’s special motto “Husbunallah Ho Wa Neymal Wakeel” (Allah is sufficient for us and He is the best Patron). This motto has been derived from Quranic verse revealed in 625 AD during the Battle of Uhad when Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions encountered a numerically superior enemy and Allah Almighty helped them during the tough ordeal, said a press release. “This inspirational anthem invokes and avows a firm belief in Allah for help and sustenance besides professional competence and operational readiness. The lyrics are reflection of chanting voice of every Pakistani against the backdrop of recent Pakistan-India standoff wherein the Pak forces along with whole nation thwarted the nefarious design of India.”