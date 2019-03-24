Share:

LOS ANGELES-Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban work hard to give their daughters an ‘’ordinary life’’. The 51-year-old actress and her country music star husband Keith, are based in Nashville with their children Sunday, 10, and Faith, eight, and Nicole says they are in agreement about ‘’protecting’’ their private life.

She told BW Magazine: ‘’I live in Nashville for a reason. Keith and I actually have a very normal life. We say it over and over again and people always go, ‘Oh yeah right’. But we really do. We work hard for it and protect it.’’ The pair have been married for 12 years and Nicole recently revealed she knew Keith, 51, was the one when he made an incredibly romantic gesture just six months after they first met.

She said: ‘’It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5am on my stoop in New York. That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry’. Keith then Nicole to Woodstock, New York, the site of the legendary 1969 music festival, on his motorcycle.

She explained: ‘’I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, ‘Oh, okay, here he is.’’

Meanwhile, Nicole - who also has children Isabella, 25, and Connor, 23, with ex-husband Tom Cruise - recently said she has ‘’found peace’’ in her life thanks to her family but thinks it’s just as important that she’s experienced lows as well as highs.

She said: ‘’I’m not sure what having it all is. Have I found some peace inside me? Yes. Am I grateful for the love in my life and the people I am sharing my life with? Absolutely.