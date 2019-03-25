Share:

KHAIRPUR - A notorious criminal named Nazeer Gopang was killed in an armed clash between two groups near Bozdar Wada on Sunday.

According to Bozdar Wada police, the clash occurred between two groups of criminals including Nazeer Gopang and Nang Gopang near Bozdar Wada due to old enmity and both groups fired shots upon each other with sophisticated weapons. As a result, notorious criminal Nazeer Gopang was killed on the spot while his accomplices were injured.

Nazeer Gopang had surrendered to Khairpur police two months ago, and he was on bail. His body was shifted to Kotdiji Hospital for autopsy. Later, it was handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities. Nazeer Gopang was a symbol of terror in the area, and he was wanted by the police of different stations in a number of cases of heinous crime.

HELD

A proclaimed offender was arrested. According to police, Machyoon Wada police raided Jalbani village in the jurisdiction of Machyoon Wada police station and arrested a notorious proclaimed offender named Rehmatullah Jalbani along with a pistol. The police said that the criminal was wanted by Khairpur and Larkana police in cases of heinous crime.