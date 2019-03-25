Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday stressed the need for stepping up efforts to tackle the challenges of global warming.

He was addressing a colourful Nowruz festival arranged by nine diplomatic missions in Pakistan and the United Nations to mark the onset of spring and beginning of the New Persian Year.

The event featured cultural performances by all participating countries including Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Iran and Turkey.

All countries had set up their stalls exhibiting their cultural artefact, cuisine and dresses where the attendants wore their colourful cultural dresses and served the guests with their traditional dishes.

The participants were specially served with ‘smanak’, a traditional sweet dish made purely from germinated wheat, milk and water and prepared especially for festival.

Alvi cut the cake to formally launch the festival and visited all the stalls. He said the festival gave the message of love and peace.

He said the nature showed all of its splendours but the humans ignored and took it for granted.

He said Nowruz was a beauty which replenished and rejuvenated the people but asked why the man separated himself from the nature.

He said the Central Asian states gave a message of peace and said a bright future awaited the Central Asia. He said Pakistan had got rid of terrorism and extremism and started the journy of development.

He said the neighbouring and other friendly countries were also looking for peace in the region. He reiterated his call for efforts against Islamophobia and xenophobia.

In his address, Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atajan Movlamov said Nowruz had been enlisted among the Unesco’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

He said the festival was celebrated by over 300 million people across the world which brought people together to give a message of peace and love.

UN Resident Coordinator Neil Buhne read out the message from the UN Secretary General who said the festival promoted a spirit of friendship and harmony. He wished that the festival to become an inspiration for all.

Serena Hotel CEO Aziz Bolani said this was a unique occasion when all the participating countries were in festive mood. He said Serena Hotel always took lead in community initiatives including art and sports.