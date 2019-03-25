Share:

MIAMI - The Miami Open lost two of its biggest drawcards on Saturday with world number one Naomi Osaka suffering a shock third-round loss to Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei after eight-times champion Serena Williams withdrew due to a knee injury.

The 33-year-old Hsieh came from a set down to prevail 4-6 7-6(4) 6-3 as her unorthodox style frustrated, perplexed and finally wore down US and Australian Open champion Osaka. Osaka said the mental side of her game had let her down.

Earlier, world number two Petra Kvitova needed three sets and more than two and a half hours to beat Croatia’s Donna Vekic 6-4 3-6 6-4 in a clash of heavy hitters. The two-time Wimbledon champion will meet Caroline Garcia in the fourth round after the Frenchwoman knocked out 15th seeded German Julia Goerges 6-0 7-5. Canadian Bianca Andreescu continued her rapid rise with a 6-4 4-6 6-1 victory over former world number one Angelique Kerber.