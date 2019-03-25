Share:

More than 700 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Lebanon and Jordan over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 737 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 242 people (including 73 women and 123 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 495 people (including 149 women and 252 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center stated in its daily bulletin.

According to the bulletin, 240 internally displaced persons have also returned home within past 24 hours.

As the center also stated, in Al-Salamiyah, Hama province, there was a humanitarian aid operation carried out by Russia in order to provide local people with 500 food sets weighing 2.16 tonnes.

The Russian Chechen Republic's Akhmad Kadyrov Foundation also carried out one humanitarian action in Aleppo, handing out 110 sets of women's clothing to local residents, the bulletin said.

Syrian engineering units continue their mine-clearance operations. Over the past 24 hours, they have cleared of mines 2.4 hectares (5.9 acres) of land and also found and destroyed 23 explosive devices, according to the bulletin.