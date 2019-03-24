Share:

Can you imagine the intensity a nuclear bomb can have on living beings? Indeed, one cannot imagine; it is beyond one’s thinking. Nuclear bombs owned by Pakistan and India are manifolds lethal than the ones used by America in the Second World War. On the very first day, atom bombs on Japanese cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki gulped down roughly 90,000–146,000 and 39,000–80,000 people. A huge number of people were paralyzed for the rest of their lives. The next generation of Japan had to face consequences for the failure of the world leaders.

Bombs in Pakistan’s and India’s possession are too lethal; their usage can terminate humanity, at least from South Asia. Everyone knows how horror-struck a time that was on Japan, and how gruesome it would be on nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India. No one will be a winner; both of them will be losers.

Nobody knows what BJP is heading towards. Indian government under Narendra Modi can go to great lengths to win elections. Hatred towards Pakistan is one such slogan which fetches voters’ attention. Fabricated resentment generated by Indian jingoistic media towards Pakistanis inspires them to take revenge from a nuclear neighbour. Amidst this, there are still sane voices in India which were heard loud and clear after Modi’s order to let India Air Forces cross LoC, which resulted in downing of two Indian jets, nabbing of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, and attracting international condemnation.

Considering the contemporary situation, it is quite clear that antipathy can only be shunned by the revival of negotiation process, better known as composite dialogue process. India can put forward its concerns over non-state actors’ involvement in Kashmir, and Pakistan can put forward Kashmir issue and Indian state actors’ involvement in fanning insurgency on its territory.

JUNAID ALI MALIK,

Lahore, March 9.