European Union and Pakistan have agreed to strategic partnership in the fields of trade, investment and energy for durable development.

The understanding came at the strategic dialogue between the two sides at foreign office in Islamabad on Monday.

Pakistani side was led by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while the EU by its Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini.

The EU foreign policy chief hailed Pakistan's democratic stability and the reforms agenda of the government.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will continue to fulfill its responsibilities vis-a-vis peace in Afghanistan and the region.

The foreign minister also apprised the EU delegation about gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

Federica Mogherini said that the EU values the role of Pakistan in the Afghan peace process.