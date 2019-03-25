Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is ready for talks with India.

“Pakistan has never been reluctant to hold dialogue with India. If New Delhi takes one step forward for peace, Islamabad will take two. We can sit together at any place,” he told the media on Sunday. Qureshi continued: “Peace is our priority, not weakness. We understand India’s craftiness and we are not oblivious of our defence. If India commits any aggression, we reserve the right to defend our motherland.

“I want to make it clear here that the Indian policy towards Pakistan will continue to fluctuate until the upcoming elections. The nation should unite as India is trying to push Pakistan back and isolate it.”

Calling Indian PM Narendra Modi‘s message on Pakistan Day a ‘big diplomatic success’ the FM said: “India sent the message of greetings on Pakistan Day just a month after committing aggression.” Referring to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s remarks about implementation of the National Action Plan, Qureshi said the PPP chairman should give suggestions in writing. “Mere statements don’t solve problems,” he said, adding that he had formally talked to opposition leaders on implementation of the national plan for peace. He reiterated his government’s resolve to take all political parties onboard for peace. “If Shehbaz Sharif is unwilling to come, I will go to meet him as the entire political leadership has to sit together in the national interest.”

About his visit to China, he said it was very important and it would leave a far-reaching impact on the region. “After this visit, China sent a clear message: it stood by Pakistan yesterday and it is with us today,” he added.

About the PPP-PML-N alliance, he said it was their political right. However, he said, many senior PPP workers like Aitzaz Ahsan “do not want an alliance with the PML-N”. About the alleged kidnapping of two Hindu girls in Sindh, the FM said: “We’ve the strength to protect our minorities.”About Nawaz Sharif’s health, he said the former prime minister was being provided best healthcare facilities.

In an interview with the Global Times, the FM said Afghanistan was another area where Pakistan and China held common views and they were moving ahead jointly to promote Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process.

About the recent Strategic Dialogue the two countries held here, Qureshi said, “This not only reinforced our close friendly ties but also allowed both sides to evaluate the regional situation and the steps which could be taken to improve it.”