Share:

State Bank of Pakistan received fifteen billion Renminbi, equivalent to 2.1 billion US dollars, in its accounts from China on Monday.

Spokesperson, Finance Ministry Dr Khaqan Najeeb in a tweet said that the transfer is due to the successful multipronged strategy of the government of Pakistan to ensure stability in the balance of payments position.

He said the government has also succeeded in curtailing current account deficit, improving remittances and ensuring adequate foreign exchange financing. Dr Khaqan Najeeb said that foreign exchange reserves have now increased to comfortable level.