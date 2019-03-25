Share:

Pakistan used PAC JF-17 Thunder combat aircraft developed jointly with China to down Indian aircraft, Director General Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor told Sputnik in an interview.

Earlier in March, media reported that the United States was looking into a possible violation of the terms of use of F-16 it supplied to Pakistan, as India claimed that the aircraft was used in the dogfight against Indian planes in late February.

"The aircraft which engaged those targets and fought them were JF-17. As regard to how to use F-16, in what context [they] were used or not - because at that point of time our entire Air Force was airborne - now it remains between Pakistan and the US to see how the MoUs regarding the use of F-16 have been adhered to or otherwise," DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said.

He noted that Islamabad was discussing the use of its JF-17 with the United States citing "friendly relations" with Washington, stressing, however, that the country would use whatever it deemed necessary if it came to "legitimate self-defense."

The DG ISPR also shared Pakistan’s account of the events that preceded the dogfight on February 28.

According to Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the Indian jets violated the Pakistani airspace on February 26, dropping payloads without inflicting any casualties or damage to infrastructure. Pakistan then decided to retaliate, but chose not to threaten civilian lives.

"Next day, our Air Force, while staying within our own airspace, took four targets in India-occupied Kashmir. Being a responsible country, we could have caused damage even to the military installations or human life. But we had to show our will, capability and resolve. So what we did - we first chose the targets, and when the targets were locked by the aircraft, we shifted the point of impact to a safety distance where there was no infrastructure or human life, meaning thereby that we wanted to tell Indians that we had the capability to hit that military target, but in the entrust of the peace of the region we are only showing you our capability," DG ISPR said.

He added that Pakistan had the footage of this operation.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated last month, after the Pakistani military shot down two Indian warplanes in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), responding to an earlier airstrike by Indian aircraft against what New Delhi said was a camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad group, considered terrorists by India and located on the Pakistani soil across the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian airstrike came after a deadly attack by Jaish-e-Mohammad on the Indian paramilitary police force in Kashmir in mid-February. While India has accused Pakistan of supporting the militants and having a "direct hand" in the incident, Pakistan, in turn, has rejected the allegations.

Pakistan is ruling out the possibility of using its nuclear weapons and sees them as more of deterrence tool to prevent actual wars, DG ISPR during the interview.

The remarks come after tensions escalated between Pakistan and India over the past weeks arousing concerns that the two nuclear powers may in fact be on the brink of war.

"Since we have gone overtly nuclear, as India also, in 1998, our stance is that this capability eliminates the possibility of conventional war between the two states. So that is to say, this is a weapon of deterrence and a political choice. No sane country having this capability would talk about using it," he said.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor noted that even though the protection of the country was of the utmost importance, it would be "insane" to discuss the use of nuclear weapons. He also pointed out Pakistan’s will to takes steps towards non-proliferation of nuclear arms - but only if India does the same.

"Pakistan will undertake anything which is based on equality. You cannot tie the hands of Pakistan and keep India open. Anything that happens should happen for both countries," he added.

Further, DG ISPR said that Pakistan has been calling on India to have a broader dialogue on terrorism rather than addressing solely the Kashmir issue.

"Whenever we offer India to form dialogue we say that we want to discuss terrorism. But the problem is that India terms just the freedom movement in occupied Jammu and Kashmir as act of terrorism. We see that terrorism is a regional issue. It has to be discussed what happens in Iran, what happens in Afghanistan, what happens in Pakistan. But India links it only to the occupied Jammu and Kashmir only," he said.

He stressed that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has lately offered India once again to sit at negotiating table to address these problems, but have not received any reply. The spokesman also noted that the two countries were having weekly military-to-military contacts, but it was enough to resolve the old grievances.

"There are officers from both the military operational directorates, which talk, and we directly discuss certain routine matters of coordination. But the Kashmir issue cannot be resolved through these telephone conversations," Ghafoor said.

Moreover, DG ISPR said that Pakistan would welcome Russia’s role in mediating the recently inflamed tensions between Pakistan and India.

When the tensions between the two South Asian nations escalated in late February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow would organize a platform for the India-Pakistani talks if the two states express willingness to negotiate the dispute. A source in the Indian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik in March that New Delhi did not believe that there was need for a third party to act as a mediator in its dispute with Pakistan.

"We would welcome any third-party mediation, which can bring peace in the region. And Russia is more than welcome," he said.

DG ISPR told Sputnik that Pakistan valued Russia’s role in the Afghan settlement process and recognized Moscow’s importance in regional processes.

"We greatly value the relevance and importance of Russia in the region, especially what role Russia has lately played toward the Afghan reconciliation. Russia looks toward balance of power and multipolarity in the world. We value Russia’s voice as the voice of reason, and we would love if Russia, being a powerful country, plays its role which enables bringing peace in South Asia and beyond. And we expect that Russia will do it, as the efforts in fact being undertaken by Russia are generating good results," he said.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) 2018 report, Pakistan’s stockpile amounts to 140-150 nuclear warheads, while India possesses some 130-140 warheads.

Furthermore, DG ISPR said that Pakistan is negotiating defense industry cooperation with Russia in the areas of aviation, air defense systems and anti-tank missiles.

"We are having the aviation, we are having the air defense, we are having the anti-tank domain, which we are negotiating. And that will be positive negotiations," he added.

Maj Gen Ghafoor declined to clarify which items were on the agenda of the talks, but noted that Pakistan was open to various offers.

"Nothing is out. Anything and everything, which is possible to be purchased by Pakistan, will be done," he said.

Defense cooperation between Russia and Pakistan has been on the rise. Russia has agreed to train Pakistani officers and has sold attack helicopters to the South Asian country in recent years. The two countries have held two join counter-terror drills since 2014. At the same time Pakistan-US cooperation waned, with Washington cutting military aid and suspending training programs.

Moreover, DG ISPR also told Sputnik that Pakistan is calling for tackling the presence of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) in Afghanistan before it escalates into a global threat.

"Al Qaeda (terrorist group) has been defeated. TTP [Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan] has been marginalized, disintegrated inside Afghanistan. But the greatest threat is ISIS. The Tehrik-e-Taliban Afghanistan, TTP or the Afghan-based Al Qaeda was within Afghanistan. But ISIS is a global threat, if ISIS is not handled, it will no more be a threat, which is based in Afghanistan with its implications for the region, but to the globe," Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

He noted that Pakistan was taking security measures to address the threat adequately.

"[Firstly,] we are continuing to maintain presence along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Secondly, we have a better surveillance system now in place, because we have fenced the border so that there cannot be a free movement from Afghanistan inside Pakistan. Than we have the electronic surveillance system, also planned to be installed alongside the fence," DG ISPR specified.

The spokesman added that Russia, which was also subject to the threat of IS presence in Afghanistan, had an important role in eliminating the terrorist group in the region.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and IS. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country, including in the province of Helmand.