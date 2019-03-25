Share:

KANDHKOT- Family members and relatives including women, children and friends of two abducted persons Irshad Ali and Ali Ahmed Channa staged a sit-in on Sunday.

The protestors were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans demanding immediate recovery of their dear ones.

Ali Sher, Hafiz Mohammed Aslam, Zulfiqar Ali, Altaf and others told to media men Irshad and Ali Ahmed were workers of grain market Kandhkot both had gone to Shikarpur 15 days ago but didn’t return their Homes. They told that they are concern for their dear ones. They complained that police is not serious and made the issue contradictory on the basis of jurisdiction.

Police are making lame excuses by making misleading statements of limits that these persons were not kidnapped in the limits of Kashmore police so they express their inability to recover the abductees such shifting for the responsibility has created confusion among them and intensified the safety and security concerns regarding that abductees. . According to SSP Kashmore Syed Asad Raza both abductees were kidnapped out of their limits and advised the heirs to approach SSP Shikarpur for their recovery. It is worthy to mention here that last for two to three months the law and order situation has become abysmal since bike snatching, robberies and murders due to tribal clashes are on the rise and police have failed miserably to control the crime that shows inefficiency and incompetence of police to secure the precious lives of citizens even various political and religious parties have condemned the recent spat of crimes and tribal killing spree and blood shed They demanded from IGP Sindh and DIGP Larkana to recover the abductees and initiate operation against outlaws as well as putting pressure on tribal chieftains to settle tribal disputes so that the innocent lives could be saved and law and order situation improved. They expressed their no confidence in current police administration of Kashmore district and demanded to speed up offensive against outlaws.