LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Sunday commenced inspection drive of food points situated at motorway and highways. PFA Director General Muhammad Usman visited several service areas and shut down three restaurants and punished one food business operators with a fine ticket.

PFA’s enforcement teams examined the kitchen, warehouse and storage area of the hotels, restaurants, snack bars, tuck shops, cafes and marts.

Muhammad Usman said that Fri Chicks (fast food restaurant) was sealed owing to using substandard meat and an abundance of insects. The team also found poor storage system for storing meat.

PFA also sealed a famous chicken restaurant over found expired cooking oil. He further said that PFA has sealed Meezab Hotel on Motorway (M2) at Sukheki service area, for not complying with the authority’s instructions.

Moreover, Palm Inn Restaurant has been fined Rs 25000 for failing to produce a record of oil discard.

The director general said that PFA has increased the number of inspections on motorway, grand trunk road and recreational places whereas authority would be checked food points on a weekly basis.