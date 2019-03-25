Share:

KHAIRPUR-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader MNA Khursheed Ahmed Shah has said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will launch a train march from Sindh to Punjab.

Talking to media in Sukkur on Sunday, Khursheed Shah said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would start train march from Rohri to Rawalpindi. He said that the march aimed at pulling the people out of suffering, adding “The march is for the people’s rights and against corruption.” He said that the PPP had decided to start train march to save the public from the torture of price hike. He added that the federal government’s economic policies were a complete failure. He also questioned the loan taken from International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently, saying that Imran Khan had vowed to commit suicide instead of taking loan from the IMF; but he contacted the IMF to get loan.

Khursheed shah said: “We can form an alliance with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and other parties. The opposition was united in the past and will be in future to resolve public issues.” He said: “We gave time to government for resolution of public issue, but it performed nothing. Therefore, we are going to protest.”

He took a swipe at the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying the poor people are reeling under inflation owing to the government’s ‘failed’ economic policies. The PPP leader said that inflation was taking a heavy toll on the country. He regretted former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s grandson was being branded as traitor.

Shah appealed to people to join the PPP chief’s march and hopped wherever they will go people will support them. He said the opposition parties had 65 percent of the people’s mandate.