Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade, Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the provincial government will set up weaving city on 100-acres of land in Faisalabad and the loom industry will be transferred in this weaving city.

He announced this while talking to a delegation of small traders and small industries chambers which called him at Civil Secretariat on Monday discussed with him promotion of SMEs, revival of power looms and cottage industries and problems faced by SME Chambers.

Mian Aslam said power looms provide jobs thousands of peoples, this industry will be revived at all costs. He directed to prepare master plan of the project and present within fifteen days. He also directed to prepare financial modal and development plan of the projects. He said all the plots will be sale out through transparent balloting.

The Provincial Minister said that this project will also be expand on the need base. He said plots have also be allocated for the SMEs in Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate Faisalabad. He said that program has been finalized for the revival of cottage industry in the province. Interest free loan and necessary training will be provided for the revival of this industry.

He said that no compromise will be made on the colonization of industrial estates. Industry unites will have to be installed on every plot otherwise, the plot will be cancelled.

Head of the delegation, Mian Zafar Iqbal assured full cooperation for strengthening economy of the country. Chairman Pakistan Cotton yard and other leading industrialists were included in the delegation, Secretary Industry, Additional Secretary and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.