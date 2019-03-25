Share:

DI KHAN - Pakistan Zindabad Movement (PZM) Sunday arranged an event and expressed solidarity with Pakistan Army.

Major Muhammad Ali was chief guest on this occasion which was attended by Chairman PZM Faraz Ahmad Mughal, President Muhammad Ali, civil society workers, teachers, students and others.

The people attending the gathering were raising placards inscribed with slogan in favor of Pakistan Army and students performed national anthem and songs.

Speaking on this occasion, Major Muhammad Ali said that Pakistan came into being after matchless sacrifices by our forefathers.

He said that Pakistan Army played a vital role to defeat enemy and maintain peace in the region. He said that it was responsibility of every citizen to stand side by side Pakistan Army. He said that they would not let anyone to defame Pakistan and Pakistan Army.

He said that said that the Pakistan Army and people had rendered matchless sacrifices for the sake of country. At the end prizes were also distributed among the talented students.