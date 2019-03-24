Share:

Dita Von:

Feminism helps burlesque

LOS ANGELES (CM): Dita Von Teese thinks feminism has been a positive influence on the burlesque industry. The 46-year-old dancer is credited with re-popularising the burlesque industry, and has said that the rise of feminism and gender equality has made her able to ‘’inspire people’’ and give ‘’purpose’’ to her job beyond ‘’just doing a strip tease for heterosexual men’’. She said: ‘’I feel fortunate that burlesque means something different now than it did in the 1930s and 40s where it was a girly show meant for straight guys to ogle at a naked girl in real life. ‘’It’s allowed me to be a ‘lady-boss’, to set things on my own terms, and to continue on later in life to inspire people.

Katie Holmes’ ‘incredible’ refugee experience

LOS ANGELES (CM): Katie Holmes has spent time with ‘’incredible women’’ in a refugee camp in Greece. The 40-year-old actress took her 12-year-old daughter Suri - whom she has with ex-husband Tom Cruise - to the Moria Refugee Camp in the Greek island of Lesbos last weekend, and after spending a week with refugees, has said she’s ‘’grateful’’ for the experience.

Posting a picture on Instagram on Saturday, she said: ‘’I am so grateful for this experience of working with and getting to know these incredible women in #moriarefugeecamp their hearts are so kind ‘’ The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ alum also praised the ‘’profound resilience’’ of the refugees she met on her trip, and said she would ‘’pray for refugees everywhere.’’

Sarah Hyland home from hospital

LOS ANGELES (GN): Sarah Hyland has been released from hospital. ‘Modern Family’ actress - who recently underwent a second kidney transplant after the first one failed - was being treated for a respiratory infection and conjunctivitis, but she’s relieved to be back home with boyfriend Wells Adams. She shared a video of herself and Wells and said: ‘’Well, I’m out of the hospital. Wells just informed me that it’s National Puppy Day. Every day is National Puppy Day.’’ The former ‘Bachelorette’ star also posted a series of videos, including one of himself and the 28-year-old actress singing together. While Sarah is ‘’still sick’’, she’s also taking the time to pamper herself.