Share:

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday indicted former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud in a fake encounter in Karachi.

The suspects, including Anwar, who were present in court for the hearing denied the charges as the ATC in Karachi indicted them. The court then ordered the complainant and the magistrate, who recorded the testimonies of eye witnesses, to appear on April 11 and adjourned the hearing.

Thirteen police officials are in jail on judicial remand in connection to the case while five suspects, including Anwar and former deputy superintendent of police Qamar, are on bail.

Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among three others who were accused of terrorism and killed on the orders of Malir SSP Rao Anwar in January 2018, in what was later termed a 'fake encounter'.

Anwar and his police party went into hiding soon after an inquiry committee was formed, following claims of innocence from Naqeebullah's family.

An FIR was registered against the suspended SSP and his associates, owing to their no-show and alleged involvement in the case.

The committee, headed by Counter-Terrorism Department Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi, submitted its report on the case to the Supreme Court on Friday, which stated that Naqeebullah was killed in a 'fake encounter' with the police.