RAWALPINDI - Defending national women champion Rozina Ali entered the last four of the 12th National Tenpin Bowling Championship ladies category, which began here at Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park on late Saturday night.

The mega championship is being organised by Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) in collaboration with Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi. Jinnah Park security in-charge Col (r) Naeem Bhatti inaugurated the championship by throwing the ball on the alley. The event is being played in different categories including professional singles and doubles, team, deaf, amateur, women, U-12, U-16 and media.

On the first day of the event, the non-professional players were dictating the terms and set early pace, which left defending champion Rozina Ali at the brink of elimination at the very first hurdle. The first round started with 64 players in action and each female was given two games as four places were on offer for the final round.

Roshi set the early pace and topped the ladder board with total 288 pins in two games. Noorul Ain scored total 275 pins while Aisha occupied third spot with total 266 pins. Shazia Nayyar was on fourth with total 252 pins while current champion Rozina Ali earned fifth place with total 234 pins and Lariab with total 159 pins was at number six.

Talking to the sports journalists, Col (R) Naeem Bhatti said that it is suspiring to witness such a huge participation especially of ladies in the event. “I appreciate the federation for conducting the event in a trend-setting manner. I am sure when more categories will be included, the participation will reach the next level. I am always available for the federation and would love to do whatever I can for the promotion of this game.”

Sharing his views, PTBF Secretary Ijazur Rehman said that the federation organises national championship every year, in which national players across Pakistan participate. “The PTBF also provides a platform for the newcomers, who show their bowling skills and earn respect for our beloved country. The way the participants especially ladies registered them for the event, I am sure that fresh talent will surface, which will be in great benefit for the country and this game.”