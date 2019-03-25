Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court has decided that it will entertain and hear the review petitions of the parties affected by the orders of former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar in case of selling bottled water extracted from the ground without any charges.

Former chief justice Nisar in his December 6, 2018 order had imposed a levy on companies selling mineral water and beverages at a rate of Re1 for extraction of every litre of surface water.

He had also constituted a special committee headed by Prof Dr Mohammad Ahsan Siddiqui and comprising representatives of the provincial chief secretaries, director generals of the federal and provincial environmental protection agencies (EPAs) and others, to devise a mechanism for calculation, collection and monitoring of the recovery of water charges from all major industries consuming surface or groundwater.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan issued a written order on applications filed in the said case, which were heard on March 7.

The five-page written order stated that counsels for certain parties who claimed to be affected by top court’s December 6, 2018 order had sought to join these proceedings by applying for review of the said order.

“The office shall entertain the CRPs filed by such parties after verifying that water is the main resource input of their products; and shall number their review petitions for hearing before this court accordingly,” the three-judge bench ruled in its instant written order.

The written order, however, reiterated that all commercial and industrial entities using ground or surface water from any source of supply must take immediate steps to prevent wastage of water and report such measures to the committee constituted by the top court along with proposals, strategy and action for conserving the valuable natural resource.

The instant order further directed that filtration plants installed in all provinces and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) must be inspected by concerned food authorities for checking quality of products. “This has been started in the provinces of Punjab and Sindh. The other governments shall follow suit immediately. The existing testing facilities of the provincial governments including mobile testing laboratories shall be deployed for the purpose,” it added.

The bench further ruled, “Direction for installing testing laboratories in all districts may be implemented in phases according to available resources of the relevant governments.”

The bench was informed that notifications of water charge had been issued by the provincial governments and ICT administration but enforcement thereof stood blocked in Punjab on account of confusion created by WASA that issued a notification in January which is in conflict with the top court’s orders. The bench directed WASA to clarify its position.

The Punjab and Sindh governments had expressed their concern that quantification of consumption figures were not transparent and that the presumptive quantities were being forwarded by head of the committee, constituted by former chief justice, to the competent provincial agencies for issuing bills to respective units and the bills were inflated.

Head of the Committee Dr Ahsan Siddiqui had responded that all meter readings and consequent calculations of water consumption recorded at different units were conducted in presence of representatives of EPA and provincial food inspection authorities.

The top court directed to communicate the consumption figures, meter reading and calculation to authorised representatives of provincial or ICT governments for verification.

“It is accordingly ordered that with effect from our order dated 06th December,2018 water consumption figures shall be communicated by head of the committee along with disclosure of the meter readings and calculation to justify billing,” the bench ruled.

It added that such chargeable quantities of water shall, if disputed by an affected party, be subjected to verification by the agency issuing the bill.

“Pending verification of the correct water consumption quantities or completion of the installation process of a transparent and reliable water accounting mechanism, the billing system for immediate implementation and collection shall throughout the country proceed on the basis of the total production figure of retained and sold quantities of beverages or bottled water as stated in the sales record of the concerned units.”

The bench noted that provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh as well as ICT had issued notifications of the water charges but so far no collections had been made.

“To avoid disputes, the provincial governments and ICT shall take necessary steps for ensuring the lawful enforcement of our order dated 06th December, 2018,” the top court ruled.

“Therefore, it shall be ensured that notifications imposing water charge are issued under relevant enabling law in clear terms with respect to charge and the subject matter thereof and with the approval of the competent authority,” the bench in its written order stated. The bench will hear the matter again in April.