Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s plea for bail on medical grounds will be heard in the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday.

According to SC spokesperson, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan ( CJP ) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will take up Nawaz Sharif’s appeal. Other judges in the bench include Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah.

A circular has also been issued regarding security measures at the Supreme Court.

Due to limited seating in Court no. 1, special passes will be provided to regulate the entry in court house while lawyers, petitioners, parties and journalists will be allowed to witness the hearing.

It was also announced that citizens who wish to witness the proceedings will be required to contact the SP security at the Supreme Court (SC).