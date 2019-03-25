Share:

The Supreme Court on Monday declared as null and void the reservations against Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's petition challenging his termination as Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge and approved it for hearing.

In October last year, Siddiqui was removed from the post of IHC judge in light of a recommendation by the Supreme Judicial Council. He had challenged his termination in the top court following which the SC's registrar's office had raised reservations.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard Siddiqui's petition today and declared the registrar office's reservations as null and void.

A larger bench of the top court approved Siddiqui's petition against his termination and ordered that it be fixed for hearing.