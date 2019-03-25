Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar Sunday said that seminaries in Pakistan had no links with terrorism.

“Whenever anyone conspired against religious education in Pakistan, I vehemently opposed it. We have to tell the world that Islam has no link with terrorism”, he remarked while addressing the annual convocation of Jamia Tul Khair at Lahore.

Qari Hanif Jalandhri was also present on the occasion.

Governor stressed the need for imparting scientific education in religious schools, saying that religious and scientific education could go side by side. “We want to covert our religious schools into centres of pluralism, diversity and inclusiveness as they were in Riasat e Madina”, he observed.

He affirmed that it was due to scientific education that Pakistan made atomic bomb making its defense impregnable.

The Governor said that religion of Islam was an emancipator and Messiah of the whole humanity. “The entire premise of Islam is on inclusiveness, pluralism and peaceful coexistence. Islam stands for rights, justice, equality and protection to minorities”, he observed.

Also, the Governor said that looters who plundered the national wealth will not be forgiven. “Under leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan is marching towards progress, prosperity and good governance.

There is no distinction of poor and rich in “Nia Pakistan”.

He averred that corruption embezzled trillions of rupees of this nation and the present government was fighting against corruption to uproot it. “I will not tolerate even single rupee corruption in installation of water filtration plants. Providing clean drinking water to masses is my passion”, he concluded.