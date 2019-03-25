Share:

ISLAMABAD - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will appear today (Monday) before the investigation team of National Accountability Bureau for recording his statement in the money laundering through fake bank accounts scam. NAB combined investigation team (CIT) has also summoned Murad in the Thata Sugar Mill case for recording his statement tomorrow (Tuesday). NAB investigation team had issued summons for the Sindh chief minister last week with the direction to appear on March 26 but he requested it to change the date and he can appear on March 25. The bureau had also directed the CM to appear along with relevant record at its headquarter old building. NAB had also summoned former Sindh chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah in the fake bank accounts case on March 27 along with all records of Thata and Dado Sugar Mills.