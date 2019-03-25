Share:

Six members of a family, including five children, were killed after rockslide hit a house in Zindah Pir Kali Syed Abad area of Ziarat in the wee hours of Monday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Azim Jan Dumar, a woman and her five children were killed when a rockslide hit their house in Zinda Pir area.

However, he said a two-year-old girl luckily escaped unhurt in the incident.

Soon after the incident, rescue teams reached at the site and began rescue operations, retrieving six bodies from under the debris.

The deceased were identified as Qadeer, Ayub, Baseer, Naseeb and their mother, Bibi Hajra.

The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital.