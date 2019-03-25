Share:

ISLAMABAD - Taimoor helped Ravi Football Club stun CDA 1-0 in the Islamabad Meridian Football League 2019 match played here at T&T Football ground.

IFA Secretary Syed Shrafat Hussian Bukhari was the chief guest on the occasion, while vice president Syed Muqabil Hussian Naqvi, Nasir Ismail, Rana Tanveer and others were also present there. It was gruelling encounter, as CDA were hot favorites but some sensational goalkeeping and extraordinary defending prevented CDA from scoring a goal as the first half remained goalless.

In the second half, Ravi FC got 1-0 lead through Taimoor in the 59th minute, which remained intact till the end and Ravi FC emerged as winners.