HAFIZABAD - Two boys were killed while six others including two women sustained injuries in two separate road accidents on Sunday.

According to police, a van rammed into a rickshaw near Uddoki Village, resultantly, five-year-old Azan Ahmad died on the spot while Muhammad Azam, Asima Bibi, Ali Hassan and Tanzeela Bibi sustained serious injuries and they were shifted to local hospital. The van driver Mazhar Iqbal managed to flee the scene. The police registered a case against the driver.

In the second incident, a 13-year-old boy of Ramke Chattha died on the spot while his father Adnan and Muhammad Khan received injuries when a recklessly driven rickshaw hit their bike near Ramke Chatha. They were shifted to local hospital in critical condition.